Reconciliation committee formed to calm down tension in Wadh

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :A reconciliation committee had been formed to reduce tension between the warring tribes of Khuzdar district, former senator Haji Lashkari Raisani said on Monday.

Talking to media persons, he urged all the political tribal elders to play their role in reducing tension and ensuring peace in Wadh city.

It was the responsibility of every tribe of the province to contribute to its development and prosperity, he added.

About the members of the reconciliation committee, Raisani said Moulana Faiz Mohammad would be chairman of the committee, while Ghulam Sarwar Mosiani had been nominated as its convener.

Sardar Asad Mengal were agreed on the Names of Agha Sultan Ibrahim Ahmad Zai Maulvi Abdul Saboor Mengal, while on behalf of Shafiq Mengal, the names of Mir Muhammad Mengal and Mir Shehzad Gholmani had been given, he added.

He said that he was grateful to both tirbes who expressed confidence in the leadership of Chief of Sarawan Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani.