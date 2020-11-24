Reconciliation committee formed to resolve disputes on mineral deposit in merged districts: Arif Ahmedzai

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Mines and Minerals Arif Ahmedzai on Tuesday said tangible measures were being taken to exploit enormous mineral resources in the province with constituting a reconciliation committee for resolving disputes on mineral deposits in the merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Mines and Minerals Arif Ahmedzai on Tuesday said tangible measures were being taken to exploit enormous mineral resources in the province with constituting a reconciliation committee for resolving disputes on mineral deposits in the merged districts.

He also claimed that the department generated revenue of Rs 3.25 billion during the last fiscal that was 55 per cent higher than the collection in 2018-19 which stood at Rs 2.18 billion.

Flanked by spokesman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Kamran Bangash and other senior officials of the department, the chief minister's aide expressed these views during a press conference held to brief media about two years performance of the mineral department.

He said the province was rich in mineral resources, having great potential to offer job opportunities. Thus, Arif Ahmedzai added a number of reforms were introduced in the Mines and Minerals department. He said these measures had started yielding results and performance of the department had improved in its wake.

He said in December 2019, 50 constitutional amendments were introduced to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Mineral Act 2017.

The SACM said similarly several measures were taken for exploration of mineral resources in the merged districts of the province and a reconciliation committee had been constituted to resolve issues in this regard.

He said a joint venture was introduced for mining and exploration of minerals, adding, the main purpose of the move was to attract investment. Arif Ahmedzai said blasting of explosive materials had been banned in marble and grenade deposits to protect these precious assets.

Cabinet had approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Duty on Mineral Act 2020 and this had been sent to the provincial assembly for approval, he informed.

He said the cabinet had also approved getting of a provisional Non Objection Certificate regarding mineral resources, adding, amendments had been proposed to bring the Gem stone industry under the administrative control of the mineral department.

He said several initiatives were taken during the last two years to discourage illegal mining and in this regard. He added that an Illegal Mining Control Act had been drafted.

Ahmedzai said this legislation would also help ensure timely recovery of amounts. He said Excise Duty on Mineral Act 2019 had been pending for discussion in the provincial assembly since June 2019.

He said that 644 mine labourers were imparted training with the cost of Rs 2.22 million, adding, zero tolerance policy was afoot for illegal mining and FIRs were registered against 1729 persons in this regard over the last two years.

He said complete transparency and merit-based approach was in vogue. He added that disciplinary action was taken against 33 officers of the department during this period.

SACM said several welfare-oriented measures were introduced for labourers who were associated with mining. As part of these measures, 1604 educational stipends worth Rs 25.79 million were given to their children, ranging from Rs15000 to 50,000 per annum.

48 grants worth Rs 14.4 million were given away to labourers who got disabled during mining and each got Rs 3,00,000 worth cheque. He said 16087 mine laborers were given free medical treatment on site during two years the special assistant informed.

He said an online mining measuring system would become functional in December which would enable it to get free access to mineral resources.

SACM said an investor can apply for mine title, adding, ten mine titles were allotted to local people after restoration of the online system in merged districts.