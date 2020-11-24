UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reconciliation Committee Setup To Resolve Mineral Disputes In Merged Districts : Arif Ahmedzai

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:01 PM

Reconciliation committee setup to resolve mineral disputes in merged districts : Arif Ahmedzai

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai on Tuesday said that reconciliation committee was formed to resolve disputes over mineral resources in the merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai on Tuesday said that reconciliation committee was formed to resolve disputes over mineral resources in the merged districts.

Addressing a press conference, he said that 66 new seats of merged districts have been created in the mineral department.

He said that dispute resolution committee were working to resolve issues between leaseholders and local tribes.

He said that joint venture of public-private partnership was introduced for mining and mineral exploration in the province.

He said that purpose of the joint venture was to attract investment and create more job opportunities.

He said use of explosives in marble and granite deposits had been banned as part of reforms process .

Special Assistant on Information, Kamran Bangash was also present on the occasion said that province was put on the path of development under the leadership of Chief Minister and performance of every department is improving after reforms.

Arif Ahmadzai said that department of Minerals had a lot of potential in terms of increasing revenue and eliminating unemployment, adding the department has generated revenue if RS 3.38 billions in 2019-20 with 55 percent increase in comparison with last year.

He informed that 50 amendments had been made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals Act 2017 to increase revenue of the department and development of mineral sector on fast track.

He said steps had been taken regarding mineral resources of merged districts.

Related Topics

Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Job 2017 National University Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan welcomes release of prisoners in Afghanis ..

3 minutes ago

Biden Declares US Presidential Election 'Over', Ca ..

3 minutes ago

US State of Pennsylvania Certifies Biden as Winner ..

3 minutes ago

US consumers see gloomy future, sinking November c ..

12 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts former President Asif Zardar ..

12 minutes ago

US State of Pennsylvania Certifies Biden as Winner ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.