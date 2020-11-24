Reconciliation committee setup to resolve mineral disputes in merged districts : Arif Ahmedzai

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai on Tuesday said that reconciliation committee was formed to resolve disputes over mineral resources in the merged districts

Addressing a press conference, he said that 66 new seats of merged districts have been created in the mineral department.

He said that dispute resolution committee were working to resolve issues between leaseholders and local tribes.

He said that joint venture of public-private partnership was introduced for mining and mineral exploration in the province.

He said that purpose of the joint venture was to attract investment and create more job opportunities.

He said use of explosives in marble and granite deposits had been banned as part of reforms process .

Special Assistant on Information, Kamran Bangash was also present on the occasion said that province was put on the path of development under the leadership of Chief Minister and performance of every department is improving after reforms.

Arif Ahmadzai said that department of Minerals had a lot of potential in terms of increasing revenue and eliminating unemployment, adding the department has generated revenue if RS 3.38 billions in 2019-20 with 55 percent increase in comparison with last year.

He informed that 50 amendments had been made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals Act 2017 to increase revenue of the department and development of mineral sector on fast track.

He said steps had been taken regarding mineral resources of merged districts.