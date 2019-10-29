Reconciliation committee to meet soon to revolve strategy about Azadi March: Shafqat Mehmood

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:03 AM
Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said the session of reconciliation committee would be held today to evolve a strategy to again negotiate with Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani or not to settle the issues
The minister said the Rahbar committee had not presented any demand in previous meeting and it was decided that JUI-F would hold sit-in or Azadi March at Peshawar Morr and will not enter into Red-Zone.
He said the people's sympathies were not with the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, adding they were satisfied with the performance, welfare programmes and prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.
Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government was being providing all kind of best possible medical facilities to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and prayed to Allah Almighty to give Nawaz good health.