Reconciliation committee to meet soon to revolve strategy about Azadi March: Shafqat Mehmood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said the session of reconciliation committee would be held today to evolve a strategy to again negotiate with Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani or not to settle the issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said the session of reconciliation committee would be held today to evolve a strategy to again negotiate with Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani or not to settle the issues. If the JUI-F would not follow the agreement which was signed between the government 's delegation and Rahbar committee, then actions would be taken against it as per law, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Rahbar committee had not presented any demand in previous meeting and it was decided that JUI-F would hold sit-in or Azadi March at Peshawar Morr and will not enter into Red-Zone.

He said the people's sympathies were not with the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, adding they were satisfied with the performance, welfare programmes and prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government was being providing all kind of best possible medical facilities to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and prayed to Allah Almighty to give Nawaz good health.