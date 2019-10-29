UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reconciliation Committee To Meet Soon To Revolve Strategy About Azadi March: Shafqat Mehmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:03 AM

Reconciliation committee to meet soon to revolve strategy about Azadi March: Shafqat Mehmood

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said the session of reconciliation committee would be held today to evolve a strategy to again negotiate with Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani or not to settle the issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said the session of reconciliation committee would be held today to evolve a strategy to again negotiate with Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani or not to settle the issues. If the JUI-F would not follow the agreement which was signed between the government's delegation and Rahbar committee, then actions would be taken against it as per law, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Rahbar committee had not presented any demand in previous meeting and it was decided that JUI-F would hold sit-in or Azadi March at Peshawar Morr and will not enter into Red-Zone.

He said the people's sympathies were not with the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, adding they were satisfied with the performance, welfare programmes and prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government was being providing all kind of best possible medical facilities to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and prayed to Allah Almighty to give Nawaz good health.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Azadi March All Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

US, China, Russia Press for Renewed Afghan Peace T ..

54 minutes ago

Prime Minister stresses for enduring political sol ..

54 minutes ago

JUI-F's Azadi March hit Kashmir cause: Asad Umer

57 minutes ago

Chilean President Replaces Key Ministers Amid Nati ..

57 minutes ago

Modern sport complex at cost of Rs 3b to be establ ..

57 minutes ago

Russian Lawmakers Accepted Invitation to Pakistan, ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.