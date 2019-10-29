Reconciliation committee to meet soon to revolve strategy about Azadi March: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said the session of reconciliation committee would be held today to evolve a strategy to again negotiate with Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani or not to settle the issues. If the JUI-F would not follow the agreement which was signed between the government's delegation and Rahbar committee, then actions would be taken against it as per law, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Rahbar committee had not presented any demand in previous meeting and it was decided that JUI-F would hold sit-in or Azadi March at Peshawar Morr and will not enter into Red-Zone.

He said the people's sympathies were not with the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, adding they were satisfied with the performance, welfare programmes and prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government was being providing all kind of best possible medical facilities to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and prayed to Allah Almighty to give Nawaz good health.