Reconciliation committees revived in federal capital

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th April, 2021) Inspector-General Islamabad police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has lauded the role of reconciliation committees for resolving the issues of the residents.

The Inspector-General held a meeting with the chairmen of the reconciliation committees at the Police Lines Headquarters here on Monday, according to the media wing of the police. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer and Zonal SPs were also present in the meeting. The chairmen shared their suggestions to fully revive the committees and improve their performance further.

Addressing the Chairmen of the reconciliation committees, IG Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that the basic function of the committees is provision of justice to the citizens at their doorstep at the earliest. He hoped that the committees would work in collaboration with the police so as to provide relief to the residents. He was of the view that the committees were also sharing the police burden when it comes to investigation and prosecution.

He said that sometimes the police have to indulge in the matters which don’t relate to it directly and added it causes loss of time, energy and resources of the police force. The IG also sought inclusion of talented and eligible people in the committees who have a spirit to serve the people.

Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that the zonal SPs would personally look into the affairs of the committees and compile a report on the subject on a weekly basis. He assured his full support to the committees in resolving the issues concerning the people. He was of the view that these reports must be shared on social and electronic media so that the people could know the performance of these forums.

At the outset of the meeting, DIG (Operations) told the participants that the committees had even resolved the cases of murder, civil and family matters. He said that it is vision of the IG that the civil matters and petty issues must be resolved at the level of these committees. He asked the chairmen to do their job in a judicious manner.