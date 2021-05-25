Reconciliation committees settle 535 cases; says IGP

Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said the reconciliation committees has successfully resolved some 535 cases of public nature with efficacy during the on-going year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said the reconciliation committees has successfully resolved some 535 cases of public nature with efficacy during the on-going year.

In a statement issued here, the IGP said the committees received around 651 applications out of which 535 were reached to a logical conclusion. Most cases were related to disputes like land, money transactions and owner-tenants' problems, he added.

The reconciliation committees were set up by Islamabad police to resolve public matters with consent of both the parties without direct involvement of police.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of Committees, the IGP said it [committees] were remained very helpful to ease the burden of police.

He hoped that it would continue to perform their duties with more diligence and honesty to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The IGP sought unflinching support from capital residents and other segments of the society to bridge gap between force and the public.

It may be mention here that the committees were functioning at all the police stations across the city under the supervision of DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar.

At least 431 people both men and women having good repute including ex-government officials, traders and senior citizens were members of the committees.