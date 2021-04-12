UrduPoint.com
Reconciliation Council Saves Marriage, Decide 32 More Divorce/Khula Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:35 PM

Reconciliation council saves marriage, decide 32 more divorce/Khula cases

Acting as Chairman Reconciliation Council, Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Monday convinced a married couple to give each other another chance, however, decided seventeen (17) other divorce and fifteen (15) Khula cases after adopting thorough procedure of hearing and counselling

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Acting as Chairman Reconciliation Council, Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Monday convinced a married couple to give each other another chance, however, decided seventeen (17) other divorce and fifteen (15) Khula cases after adopting thorough procedure of hearing and counselling.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said, the role of reconciliation council was important in keeping society balanced and added that Allah Almighty has permitted but also expressed dislike for divorce. He said, on his counseling, a couple who wanted separation legally decided to save their marriage by starting their life together again.

He said"men need to get permission from first wife or the reconciliation council before contracting second marriage." Problems emerge due to overlooking such provisions of law, he added.

Commissioner asked women if they had applied for Khula under some family pressure. Commissioner then decided seventeen divorce and fifteen Khula cases. Director local government Farooq Dogar said, three notices were issued to parties before deciding the cases finally.

