Reconciliation Efforts Between Akakhel Tribe, Mattani Dwellers Showing Progress

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Reconciliation efforts launched in pursuance of directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud Khan by District Administrations of Khyber and Peshawar districts between residents of Aka Khel Bara and Mattani area have shown progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Reconciliation efforts launched in pursuance of directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud Khan by District Administrations of Khyber and Peshawar districts between residents of Aka Khel Bara and Mattani area have shown progress.

The administrations of both the districts have succeeded in convincing people of both the areas to keep `Tigah', a traditional term providing one month time to re-conciliators to find out a suitable solution to the dispute acceptable to both the disputing parties, said a press statement issued here on Thursday.

The jirga was held in the office of Commissioner Peshawar Division and attended by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah, DC Khyber, Shah Fahad, District Officer Frontier Constabulary, Riffatullah, AC Bara, Shahabuddin and representatives of both the areas.

During jirga, the district administration officers after listening to the view point of both the disputing parties agreed them for a one month Tigah to find out a suitable solution to the dispute.

It was also decided in the jirga that from tomorrow electricity supply to Akakhel will be restored.

It merits a mention here that their was dispute over electricity supply and some land between dwellers of Akhakel tribe of Khyber district and dwellers of Matani area in Peshawar district.

The dispute caused exchange of firing between the rival factions causing death of two persons and due to efforts of Assistant Commissioner Bara, ceasefire agreement was reached and discussion during jirga started.

