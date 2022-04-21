Reconfiguration Activity On Submarine Cable Completed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that the power reconfiguration activity on a section of international submarine cable, SMW 4, has been completed at around 03:00 am, on Thursday as per schedule.
This was a routine scheduled maintenance activity. All internet services are normal throughout the country, said a news release.