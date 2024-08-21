Reconstruction Of 4,200 Flood-affected Schools Will Be Completed In Sindh: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 11:24 PM
Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that out of 20,000 flood-affected schools in Sindh, the reconstruction of 4,200 schools will be completed this year
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that out of 20,000 flood-affected schools in Sindh, the reconstruction of 4,200 schools will be completed this year.
He expressed these views while addressing a press conference held in the office of Directorate of Education office on Wednesday
Secretary Schools Education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Executive Engineer Syed Ahmed Ali Shah and other officials were also present.
Sardar Shah said that as the new academic year has been started therefore strategy has been prepared to increase enrollment in Sindh and for this district taluka officials will play a role in increasing enrollment along with the parents and other people of the community including school headmasters
He said that around 20,000 schools were destroyed due to floods in Sindh which had adverse impacts on the education of 2 million children.
The minister urged philanthropists to come forward and play their role and help in the construction of schools.
Replying to a question, the Provincial Minister said that the phase of providing books in the schools was under way.
The availability of books in schools has also been checked, the Sindh Textbook board needs to be reformed.
The provincial minister said that currently there are 40,200 schools in Sindh, of which there are teachers in 40,000 schools, while the appointment of teachers in 170 schools in Deprived Taluks was made after the court decision.
Meanwhile ,another meeting was held under the chairmanship of the provincial minister with the education officials of Hyderabad and Mirpur special division, in which the provincial minister of education, Secretary Schools Education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Chairman Sindh Textbook Board Abdul Aleem Lashari, Additional Secretary Qadir Ansari, Directors Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, district education officials and others participated.
The provincial minister said that more complaints are being received regarding the offer orders and appointment of new teachers, while the proposals regarding the placement plan of teachers have not been given correct information, due to which new teachers
He directed officials that the teachers are being harassed deliberately, however district education officials should correct their attitude.
Reports on the performance of the teachers will be done under the management of school entrance, trees planted in the school and cleanliness, keep in touch with the local media for entry and also spread awareness through digital media accounts.
The provincial minister also visited various government schools and colleges in Hyderabad including Government Girls Pilot Higher Secondary School, Government Allama Iqbal Higher Secondary School and Latifabad. Govt. Shah Latif Girls College, which is located in the city, was surprisingly visited by the provincial minister.
