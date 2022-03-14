UrduPoint.com

Reconstruction Of 58 Khyber Schools Soon: Chairman DDAC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Reconstruction of 58 Khyber schools soon: Chairman DDAC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved reconstruction of 58 schools in Khyber district, damaged or destroyed due to militancy and war on terror in the area.

Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (ddac, MPA Muhammad Shafiq told media the other day that China has provided funds of PKR 2 billion while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also approved PKR 10 million for reconstruction of these schools.

He said these funds have been transferred into the account of the Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reconstruction work would start within a few days.

This project, he said, was approved in 2016 but due to some delays now the cost of construction has been increased; however, he said dialogue between the provincial government and contractors were in final stages.

It may be mentioned here that the tribal children were deprived of the education by the wave of militancy and war on terror in the district for at least 13 year but now the educational institutions and set up was being restored by the incumbent government on war footing.

