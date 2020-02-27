Reconstruction of damaged buildings in earthquake-hit Mirpur to begin soon: Chairman NDMA

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen Muhammad Afzal on Thursday said that the financial assistance to the persons injured in September 2019 Earthquake will be paid soon and reconstruction of the damaged houses will be started within a few days after completion of legal and codal modalities

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen Muhammad Afzal on Thursday said that the financial assistance to the persons injured in September 2019 Earthquake will be paid soon and reconstruction of the damaged houses will be started within a few days after completion of legal and codal modalities.

He stated this while talking to media persons at the inaugural ceremony of a Women and Children Welfare Centre at Afazalpur in recent quake-hit Mirpur.

The NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Geoffery Shaw, UNFPA Representative to Pakistan Ms. Lina Mousa, Ms. Anna Dyason, First Secretary-Development, Government of Australia earlier inaugurated the state of the art welfare center for women and children.

Representatives of the local administration, social welfare and health departments and the local dignitaries were also present on this occasion.

Responding to the questions of the media, Lt. General Afzal said that the government had already extended financial relief to the bereaved families of those lost lives in the calamity. He reiterated that he was aware of the problems of the earthquake affected people and said that finished assistance to other affectees will also be extended soon.

"Reconstruction of the damaged houses is due to start within a couple of weeks after completion of all relevant legal and Vidal formalities" Lt. General Afzal said. He added that the NDMA was much ahead of in terms of time frame for complete rehabilitation as compared to the Earthquake 2005 and assured that all affected people will get their due rights.

National DiIsaster Management Authority had recently established two Women and Children Friendly Centers in Saang Kikri and Nakka, Mirpur District with the government of AJ&K in December 2019, In response to the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Pakistan on 24th September, 2019 causing severe damage to infrastructure and loss of precious lives.

As per the initial assessments conducted by the NDMA in collaboration with the Government of AJ&K and interagency Mission of UN agencies, it was emerged that Women and children are in severe distress after the disaster and are in need of psycho social/ health/ recreational and support services. The need for psychosocial support services was also highlighted and proposed by Mirpur Division Commissioner / the Relief Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb Members of the board of Revenue of AJK government.

It may be added that establishment of Woman and Child Friendly Centers is part ot NDMA, government of AJK And UNFPA's efforts to create safe and supportive environment for the affected women and children in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Through these spaces, the local women will engaged in developing skills like crochet racnet, sewing and knitting at the centers, in eddition to the services provided for their well being i.e Support to GBV Survivors, psychosocial and recreational activities, information and awareness raising a provision of outreach services. Ends / APP / AHR.