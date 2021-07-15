Reconstruction of damaged Nowshera Chamba Bridge to start soon: Qalandar Lodhi

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon Thursday said that Nowshera Chamba Bridge would be reconstructed on emergency basis.

They were addressing people of the during their visit of Chamba.

Qalandar Lodhi said that heavy downpours and floods were natural calamities, "We are with the people of our constituency, whatever the situation is we would not leave the people helpless at this stage".

He further said that Chief Minister KP has approved 80 million rupees for the reconstruction of the Nowshera Chamba Bridge and also issued orders for the start of civil work.

Talking about the losses of the people during rain and flood the minister said that they have discussed the issue with DC Abbottabad and people asked to submit their applications with damages reports and they would be provided relief.

MNA Ali Khan Jadoon while speaking on the occasion said that few elements were propagating against the government, which was not fair, although every citizen has the right to criticize, but don't politicize every issue, the damage of the bridge was caused by natural calamity nobody could protect it.

He said that Qalandar Lodhi was well aware of the issues of his constituency and the very next day he met with the chief minister and got the approval of a hefty amount for the reconstruction of bridge. NHA has also received the orders for the restoration of Ayub Bridge, Ali Khan Jadoon said.