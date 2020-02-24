Reconstruction of earthquake hit schools starts: Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Monday said reconstruction of schools destroyed in the 2005 earthquake had started in the district. He said this while addressing a Radio Pakistan programme "E-Khuli Kutchery" here.

The DC said that the reconstruction of those schools would be completed in the first phase, where 50 percent of work had been concluded.

He said there was no shortage of wheat flour and it was available in all over the district on controlled price.

Replying to a question, Sanaullah said that Salhad Solid Waste Treatment Plant would be shifted soon to a suitable place.

On live telephone calls, the people mostly asked questions about sanitation, street dogs, dog bite vaccination, garbage collection, widening of Manshera road, traffic issues, plastic shopping bags, the weight of the Roti, reconstruction of the earthquake hit schools, sale of poultry meat and biometric system for transfer of vehicles.

He said that the prime objective of "E Khuly Kutchery" was to resolve the issues of the masses at their door step as radio was medium, available in the villages and a source of approaching people directly in the far-flung areas.

The DC said that Clean and Green Pakistan drive had been started in the district through which all ravines and drainages would be cleansed in the urban union councils.

Measures had been taken for garbage collection and its safe disposal and eradication of plastic shopping bags, on the directives of provincial government, he added.

He said fiber shopping bags had been introduce to replace plastic bags.

The DC said that anti-rabies vaccine was available in DHQ hospital Abbottabad and strict actions were being taken for eradicating street dogs.

The district administration has decided the weight of roti 115 gram and and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Besides cleaning of drainage systems through Clean and Green Pakistan, 2 million saplings would be planted in Galyat, the DC said.