Reconstruction Of Havelian City Roads Kicked Off

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Long awaited demand of the people of Havelian city was met when developmental work worth 100 million rupees was started on the direction of MPA Qalandar Khan Lodhi. In this regard, the Civil and Works (C&W) department officials inspected the quality of work here Monday.

According to the details, PTI Member Provincial Assembly Qalandar Khan Lodhi and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon got the approval of funds from the provincial government in Circle Havelians with the cost of 100 million rupees where the reconstruction of roads inside the city has been started.

Yesterday, senior officers of C&W department including SE Rafaqat Shah, Xen Hakim Shah, SDO Tariq Shah and Zahid Amin along with contractors Nawaz Khan Jadoon and Yasir Khan paid an emergency visit to Havelian city and inspected the ongoing works.

On this occasion, SE Rafaqat Shah informed the media that Ali Khan Jadoon and Alhaj Qalandar Khan Lodhi got the approval of the developmental projects worth 100 million. He said that funds have been transferred to the C&W department by the provincial government and the work in Havelian city has been started on an emergency basis.

The SE said that within 20 to 25 days, the map of Havelian city will be changed and all the roads of the city will be improved with a beautiful view.

