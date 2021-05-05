Reconstruction of Mansehra road to be completed within one month: Commissioner

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Wednesday said that the main Mansehra road widening and carpeting project worth Rs 370 million would be completed within a month. He expressed these views while talking to the media persons during his visit to the under-construction road site

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Wednesday said that the main Mansehra road widening and carpeting project worth Rs 370 million would be completed within a month. He expressed these views while talking to the media persons during his visit to the under-construction road site.

The commissioner further said that an increase in the population of Abbottabad city created traffic issues and to resolve the grave concern of the masses about traffic, the government had prioritized widening of Mansehra road, adding that after completing the road, a positive change would be seen while parking issue would also be resolved.

While replying to a question Mahsood said that following the directives of the provincial government from 8th May to 16th May, a complete lockdown would be observed in the division, adding only medical stores, grocery stores, petrol pumps would be open while tourist spots including Galyat, Kaghan, Naran and other places and all other businesses would remain close.

The commissioner requested tourists to avoid visiting tourist spots in the division during the lockdown, adding "We have established check posts at all entry points of the region where police and district administration staff will present 24 hours and will not let anybody outside the Hazara division to enter."He underline the need to follow Coronavirus SOPs to restrict the further spread of the disease in the region and said that we had negotiated with Ulema about the enforcement of SOPs at mosques during Eid and Jumma tul Widah prayers and they would follow SOPs.

At the occasion commissioner Hazara also thanked Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana for his support during the construction of the Mansehra road.