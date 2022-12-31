Reconstruction of Mirpur High School delayed for last one decade

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy General Secretary of Qaumi Watan Party Ahmad Nawaz Khan Saturday has said that the work of Mirpur High School has been delayed for the last decade and students are forced to study under the open sky in this extremely cold weather. He expressed these views while talking to the media here today.

Ahmed Nawaz Khan said that the provincial government should play its role in this regard and the work of the high school should be started immediately, he further said that the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly has been enjoying the power for the last decade and it is his duty to resolve all the issues of his constituency, particularly issues related to schools and education.

He said that I will take responsibility for the school reconstruction if the Federal government has any role in this regard, but further delay in its construction is identical to enmity with students and education.

Deputy General Secretary Qaumi Watan Party said that it is a matter of infuriating that the elected representatives are not able to do justice to the people of their constituency.

He further said that if the members had an opportunity to speak in the assembly, these issues would have been forgotten. Ahmed Nawaz Khan said that now he will not allow anyone to play on the issue of school as this is our basic right and we are ready to go to any level for its resolve.