Reconstruction Of Swat Jail Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Reconstruction of Swat Jail reviewed

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding reconstruction of Swat Jail.

The meeting was attended by Swat Jail Superintendent, Ayub Badshah, Secretary Good Governance Saifullah and other concerned officials.

On the occasion, jail superintendent briefed the meeting about progress on reconstruction of Swat jail and transfer of prisoners to new jail.

Chairman DDAC said that keeping in view special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, the remaining work on provision of facilities in new jail should be completed. He said that arrangements for inauguration of jail building should also be finalized.

He said that reconstruction of Swat prison was being completed in a short span of time and facilities for prisoners in the new jail have been improved.

