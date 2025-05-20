Reconstruction Of Tanda Dam Canal Begins In Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The provincial government has formally launched the reconstruction work of Tanda Dam Canal in Kohat district, said an official statement on Tuesday.
The project, estimated at Rs 700 million, aims at restoring the 84-kilometer-long canal that originates from the Tanda Dam.
This canal has long served as a crucial source of irrigation and drinking water for the local population but had fallen into severe disrepair. Nearly 70% of the canal had become dilapidated, and improper sewage disposal from nearby residential areas had further polluted the water, affecting both its quality and flow.
Local farmers and orchard owners have welcomed the project, expressing hope that the canal’s restoration will lead to a steady and clean water supply. They believe this will not only boost agricultural productivity but also strengthen the local economy.
Once completed, the rehabilitation of this major canal system is expected to significantly alleviate the region's long-standing water shortage issues.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cattle Markets spring up in twin cities ahead of Eid ul Azha1 minute ago
-
KORT disburses Emergency Relief- 2025 among war affectees in Neelam Valley1 minute ago
-
Reconstruction of Tanda Dam Canal begins in Kohat1 minute ago
-
Dera police bust inter-provincial dacoits' gang, foil arms smuggling bid1 minute ago
-
IFA seizes 100kg of harmful tea in F-10 area of ICT11 minutes ago
-
Heatwave to grip most parts of country until May 25: Anjum Nazir Zaem11 minutes ago
-
PM orders swift implementation of FBR reforms, anti-tax evasion measures11 minutes ago
-
Punjab implements relief package for victims of cowardly Indian attack21 minutes ago
-
DC Islamabad reviews officers’ performance, 528 shopkeepers arrested21 minutes ago
-
Police Khidmat Marakiz deliver over 1.4m digital services to citizens in 202531 minutes ago
-
Four drug peddler arrested41 minutes ago
-
Heat wave likely to continue current week41 minutes ago