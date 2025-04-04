Open Menu

Reconstruction Or Relocation Of BISE Hyderabad's Building Recommended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:28 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Secretary Universities and Boards Department has sought a proposal for a development project concerning reconstruction of the building of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad or an altogether new construction at a different site.

In a letter addressed to the Board of Governors of BISE Hyderabad on March 27, the Secretary referred to an inquiry report of the Sindh Chief Minister's Inspection, Enquiries and Implementation Team.

He stated that the CM Syed Murad Ali Shah had passed the order to implement recommendations of the committee.

The committee in its report had pointed out that the building of BISE Hyderabad in Latifabad, which was built in 1962, had come of its age and currently it had become vulnerable to become damaged by torrential monsoon rains or a fire incident.

The committee recommended either reconstruction of the existing structure or preferably construction of a new building near the Sindh University in Jamshoro district.

The Secretary requested the BoG and its Chairman to take further necessary action for implementation of the said recommendations which had been approved by the CM. The BoG had been asked to submit a development proposal to the Secretary as well as to the Planning and Development Department.

