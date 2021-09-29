Reconstruction project of IJP road to cost Rs 4.9 bln: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday apprised the Senate that reconstruction of IJP road would cost Rs 4.9 billion for which the work has already been started.

Replying to various queries during Question Hour, he said that contract has also been awarded to National Logistic Cell (NLC) after floating its tender. The project would be completed within 18 months, he added.

He said two each flexible and rigid lanes would be constructed. The major repair work of Triple Surface Treatment (T.S.T) at IJP Road was carried out in 2016-17, he said.

To another question, he said construction of 15 million gallon capacity Dam has been proposed on Soan River near Chirah Village Islamabad on 50:50% sharing basis by CDA and Government of Punjab through Small Dams Organization Islamabad and WASA Rawalpindi.

He said recently CDA has initiated a project to construct 100 wells. Locations with approximate cost of Rs.

125.000 million, aiming to replenish the depleting ground water level, he said.

To a separate query, the minister said under section 37 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was empowered to control (remove or block) the blasphemous content.

FIA forwards blasphemous content to PTA for necessary action and 256 such cases were forwarded to PTA in last three years, he said.

He said during the last three years, 66 cases have been registered by FIA. Till date, punishment has been given by the Court of Law only in one case.

Out of eight convicts in that case, four were absconders while punishment has been awarded to the rest of four, he said.

To a question, Ali Muhammad said that currently there was no law in ICT regarding prohibition/regulation of sale purchase of dangerous acids. The government would support it if any members brought legislation in this regard, he added.