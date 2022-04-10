UrduPoint.com

Reconstruction, Repair Work Of Different Cantt Roads Started

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Reconstruction, repair work of different cantt roads started

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has started reconstruction and repair work of roads in different cantt areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the projects had been started on the special instructions of Executive Officer, RCB Imran Gulzar and the roads of Dhoke Mustakeem, Atta ul Haq Road, Convoy Road, Range Road and other roads were being reconstructed and repaired.

The CEO had issued strict instructions that no compromise should be made on quality of material and construction work.

The CEO also directed the authorities concerned that earnest efforts should also be made to address complaints of the residents.

The spokesman informed, the street lights installation work at a cost of over Rs 30 million had also been started in different Cantt areas.

The board was also completing various water supply projects to resolve water shortage issue of different areas, he said adding, the development projects would be completed within shortest possible time frame and all possible facilities would be provided to the residents.

