Reconstruction Work Of Demolished Houses To Start Soon: Nasir Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 12:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday has assured that every flood-affected family will be resettled in their homes soon.

During visit at relief camp, Rohri, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the reconstruction work of the houses will start as soon as the water recedes and the Sindh Government will leave no stone unturned to provide sufficient financial resources for affected people.

He said Sindh province was already been declared calamity-hit. At present, the relief work is full swing, then the most crucial phase of rehabilitation will begin.

