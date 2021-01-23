Reconstruction work on cemetery, place for funeral prayers in Kohat continue

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) ::Reconstruction work of a cemetery at Swalakh Cemetery in Kohat is in full swing with the funds of Ziaullah Khan Bangash, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology here on Saturday.

Most of the work on places for funeral prayers No. 1 is under construction at a cost of Rs 5 million has been completed and it will be formally inaugurated in the next few days. To review the ongoing work, IT Advisor Ziaullah Khan Bangash visited Swalakh Cemetery and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work.

He directed the concerned authorities to maintain the quality of work and complete the work in time for ensuring places for funeral so that the people do not face any difficulty in praying.

On this occasion, the IT consultant appreciated the work of the contractor Muhammad Anwar Khan Marwat.

Accompanying the IT advisor were XEN Lal Ghaffar of TMA Kohat, ATO Subhan Uddin and a large number of area elders. The elders of the area paid homage to IT Advisor Ziaullah Khan Bangash for allocating special funds for this questionable cemetery and thanked him for taking special interest in the construction and development of the whole of Kohat.