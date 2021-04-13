UrduPoint.com
Reconstruction Work On Hindu Temple At Karak Starts

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:53 PM

The reconstruction work on a Hindu temple in Karak district, that was vandalized by a mob led by local cleric Maulana Sharifullah on December 30th last, has been started

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The reconstruction work on a Hindu temple in Karak district, that was vandalized by a mob led by local cleric Maulana Sharifullah on December 30th last, has been started.

The temple was badly damaged by an angry mob after Sharifullah made an inflammatory speech at a local Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally and asked people to march on the temple.

An extension work on the temple was also underway, which had been attacked by the same cleric in the 1990s, and some locals who wanted to sell their property at exorbitant prices to the Hindu community turning the extension of the temple into a religious issue.

The KP Government had issued a tender for the reconstruction of the Samadhi and temple costing Rs30 million for completion within a three-month time, local official sources said, adding that the local community will not interfere with the affairs of the temple in any way.

The Supreme Court had taken a suo moto notice of the incident and had asked the main culprit Maulana Sharifullah and his accomplices to rebuild the temple with their own money.

