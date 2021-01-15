Reconstruction work on Mansehra Road causing traffic jams in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The repair and expansion of main Mansehra Road Abbottabad causing serious traffic issues in Abbottabad city, where the project is continued for the last four months.

Keeping in view of the poor condition of the main Mansehra Road and laying the sewerage system on both sides of the road, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon got the approval of Rs400 million funds for the project and the civil work was started by the end of the September 2020 and was scheduled to completed by March 2021.

The slow pace of reconstruction work has created serious traffic issues in Abbottabad city, the six-kilometer distance from Fawara Chowk to Ayub Medical Complex, which usually takes half an hour now it takes over one to two hour. During the last four months, three different contractors completed only one side of the road and construction of the sewerage system and the other side of the road is still awaited.

Despite the protests by the people and directions of Commissioner Hazara, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon the pace of work could not be accelerated. From Thursday, the Supply Baazar to CMH Abbottabad, one side of the road has been remained completely blocked for construction work. The traffic police inspector advised commuters to use the PMA bypass road till the completion of the work.

When the work was started on the project it was causing traffic jams and creating huge problems for the people, during the peak hours one side of the road remain closed by the contractor which caused severe traffic jams from Abbottabad city to Mandian for hours.

People have criticized the slow pace of work which was continued in the day time.

Besides the slow work progress on the under constriction road, it has also created high level of pollution, which has triggered and augmented seasonal diseases like flu, soar throat, chest and lungs issues.