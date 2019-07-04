Record 23,058 MW electricity transmitted

Power transmission in Pakistan has achieved a new record-high record and some 23,058 MW electricity was transmitted through the system

According to Power Division official tweet on Thursday, it was possible due to bringing improvement in power distribution system.

According to Power Division official tweet on Thursday, it was possible due to bringing improvement in power distribution system.

The people were getting un-interrupted power supply in the hottest season owing to load testing of whole system and bringing reforms in the power distribution system by the government, if further said.

