Record 23,088 MW Electricity Transmitted Through National System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The national transmission system on Tuesday transmitted record 23,088 MW electricity for the first time in the country's history.
According to the Spokesperson of Ministry of Power Division, the entire system also remained stable during the power transmission.
All the distribution companies also drew electricity as per their demand, he said.