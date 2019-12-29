Record 34.678b units of electricity contributed to system in 2019: WAPDA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The hydel power stations owned and operated by WAPDA provided 34.678 billion units of hydel electricity, the highest-ever contribution to the system in 2019.

This was stated by the WAPDA official sources while talking to APP here on Sunday. They said this quantum of generation was 6.321 billion units more as compared with that of the last year's, which were 28.357 billion units.

The optimal operation of three hydropower projects, completed phased-wise last year, proved to be a good omen for hydel generation in the country, since these projects were alone generated 9.372 billion units cumulatively during their operation in 2019, the sources said.

Giving the detail of break up of power units, the sources said that the number of power units included 4.741 billion units from Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, 4.

519 billion units from Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project and 0.111 billion units from Golen Gol Hydropower Project.

Rest of generation was contributed by other hydel power stations with Tarbela Hydel Power Stations 10.831 billion units, Ghazi Barotha 6.594 billion units, Mangla 4.005 billion units and others 3.986 billion units, the sources informed.

It may be mentioned here that hydropower is the cheapest and most environment-friendly source of electricity. The contribution of WAPDA hydel electricity to the system greatly helped the country in meeting electricity needs and stabilizing the electricity tariff for the consumers during the year.

WAPDA, in addition to record hydel electricity generation in 2019, also succeeded in achieving vital targets for construction of mega dams to avert looming water crisisin the country.

