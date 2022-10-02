Record 476 cases of dengue reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :A record one day 476 more dengue cases reported as the attacks of deadly dengue were increasing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar here on Sunday.

This was stated by an official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and advised the people to take preventive measures against dengue virus. Giving details about the dengue virus, he said, in the last 24 hours, 476 more cases of dengue have been reported.

The health official said a total of 219 cases were reported from Peshawar, 79 from Khyber, 60 from Mardan and 41 from Nowshera.

The number of active cases across the province has reached to 2032.

He said, the total number of cases across the province has reached to 8961 and presently 105 dengue patients were admitted in different hospitals.

He disclosed that so far, the highest number of cases have been reported in Peshawar are 0303, 2337 in Mardan and 839 from Khyber district. So far 8 people have died due to dengue in the province, the Health Department official said.