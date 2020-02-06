Record 6 MAF water available in reservoirs: Indus River System Authority

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has said that sufficient water is available in reservoirs and the provinces can draw water as per their demands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has said that sufficient water is available in reservoirs and the provinces can draw water as per their demands.

The Spokesman told APP here Thursday that currently water reservoirs have record over 6 million acre feet (MAF) as compared last year of 1.8 MAF. The provinces were asked to take water as per their demands, he said.

He said Punjab was getting 45,000 cusecs, Sindh 40,000 cusecs and Balochistan 4,000 cusecs as per their demands while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has closed its canals.

He said water shortage has already been reduced to zero for the Rabi crop owing to availability of sufficient water in the reservoirs. He expressed the hope that around 3.4 MAF water would be available for early Kharif season.

He said water inflow also witnessed significant improvement and it recorded as 54,000 cusecs as compared to last year of 44,000 cusecs.

The spokesman said a meeting would be held on March 1 to review overall water situation.

Meanwhile, IRSA released 77,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1475.57 feet, which was 89.57 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,000 cusecs and outflow as 35,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1186.70 feet, which was 146.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 14,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 37,900, 36,500 and 2,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.