Record Allocation Made In The Federal Budget 2020-21 For Health Sector: Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:02 PM

Record allocation made in the federal budget 2020-21 for health sector: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday said that the federal government would fully support Karachi, the biggest city of Pakistan as record amount is allocated for health sector in the federal's budget for fiscal year 2020-21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday said that the federal government would fully support Karachi, the biggest city of Pakistan as record amount is allocated for health sector in the federal's budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

The minister said that efforts are being made across the country in health sector with assistance of respective provincial governments.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists during visit along with Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar to the COVID19 Infection Disease and Research Centre established at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital here, said a statement.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Senior Director Medical and Health Services Dr Beerbal Gainani, Medical Superintendent Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Dr Nadeem Rajput and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Federal Minister Asad Umar thanked the Mayor for inviting him to visit the centre and said that basically health is a provincial subject but since we are facing a pandemic and emergency situation, we have decided to establish 7000 beds across the country till July 2020. "Out of these 7000 beds, 500 beds will be established at Karachi. I am grateful that Abbasi Shaheed Hospital has completed its task for establishment of beds," he added.

He said that a modern laboratory should also be established along with Infection Disease and Research Centre. "The centre would fully support the KMC for upgradation of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital," he said.

Asad Umar said that he would talk to Chairman Provincial Disaster Management Authority to ensure provision of oxygen kits for isolation ward at the KMC's hospital.

"I will also ask Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to resolve financial issues of health institutions including Abbasi Shaheed Hospital," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar expressed gratitude to the Federal Minister for visiting the hospital and said that they were trying to upgrade the hospital for last four years but could not do so due to shortage of funds.

He said that they got an opportunity after COVID-19 to upgrade Abbasi Shaheed Hospital which is a third largest hospital of Karachi and cater the poor patients not only of Karachi but entire Sindh.

The Mayor was of the view that they had started coronavirus testing facility at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and the people are being tested free of cost and without any discrimination. "A laboratory is updated as well ICUs and Isolation ward are established which is a big achievement considering limited resources of the KMC," he said.

Waseem Akhtar added that he can proudly say that no local government in Pakistan except KMC is testing COVID-19 patients. "This is a gift for Karachiites from the KMC. The PDMA and federal government assisted us and our team succeeded," he added.

The Mayor also appreciated Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, doctors, paramedics and other health workers who are combating from the front line.

He said the KMC was also assisted by philanthropists for the great cause of serving the masses.

