Record-breaking Chill Grips Pakistan: PMD Chief Meteorologist
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Chief Meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz forecast on Tuesday that cold and dry weather will remain prevalent across the country in the coming days, breaking previous record lows for January and December.
In an interview with a private news channel, he warned that a fresh wave of cold air is expected to engulf the country, with temperatures likely to plummet to single-digit lows, adding, this prolonged cold spell is predicted to last for at least a week, possibly longer.
According to Sardar Sarfaraz, Chief Meteorologist at PMD, the country has already experienced a record-breaking cold spell this winter.
Notably, the temperatures in January and December of this year have been significantly lower compared to the same period in 2023, he mentioned.
This unusual drop in temperature has brought extreme cold weather conditions, with the mercury expected to dip further in the coming days, he added.
A new wave of cold air is expected to sweep through Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the next 9 to 10 days, said Sardar Sarfaraz, Chief Meteorologist at PMD.
Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) can expect a brief respite from the cold with a rain spell lasting 2 to 3 days, he said, adding, however, the region will soon return to dry and cold weather conditions.
He further said that the northern regions of Pakistan have been blanketed with significant snowfall, with some areas receiving as much as 9 inches of snow.
The heavy snowfall has transformed the picturesque landscapes of the northern areas into winter wonderlands, with the snow-capped mountains and valleys presenting a serene and tranquil atmosphere, he added.
He also urged citizens to check the latest weather advisories and forecasts to stay informed about the prevailing weather conditions.
Additionally, the PMD has cautioned citizens to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the harsh weather, especially in areas expected to receive heavy snowfall or experience extremely low temperatures.
Responding to a query, Chief Meteorologist also revealed that the country is likely to experience a drier-than-usual winter season.
According to his forecast, Pakistan is expected to receive below-average snowfall and rainfall during the current winter season, marking a significant departure from the precipitation patterns observed in previous years.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..
Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport
Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..
Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10
PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues
India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand detrimental for peace, stabil ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Record-breaking chill grips Pakistan: PMD Chief Meteorologist2 minutes ago
-
Nurses urged to equip themselves with latest health techniques12 minutes ago
-
Two killed, several hurt as bus overturns near Mianwali32 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Mourns Tragic Loss of Lives in IIOJK9 hours ago
-
7 persons died of asphyxiation in occupied Kashmir valley10 hours ago
-
Death toll rises to eight in Adda Gajiani traffic accident11 hours ago
-
Standing Committee on Interior Recommends Passage of Key Bills; Expresses Displeasure Over CDA and F ..11 hours ago
-
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs R ..11 hours ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Authority11 hours ago
-
Nurses urged to stay updated with latest health techniques: DG Nursing11 hours ago
-
Denmark to work closely with Pakistan to attract foreign investments in addressing climate change: A ..11 hours ago
-
Three-day 'Sufi festival' from tomorrow11 hours ago