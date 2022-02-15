UrduPoint.com

Record-breaking Work Under Way For Religious Minorities: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that record-breaking work is being carried out for religious minorities by the Punjab government

The minister expressed these views while attending a seminar on religious minorities at the University of Management Technology on Tuesday. The seminar was organised by students of the school of Media and Communication under the chairmanship of Ayesha Noor. A large number of students and faculty members participated in the event.

The minister said that religious tourism was being promoted along with higher education opportunities for the youth belonging to religious minorities. He said that for the first time in history, special quotas had been introduced in the higher education sector for religious minority students whereas from 2018, the five per cent quota for various jobs had been carried forward.

Ejaz Alam said that the Punjab government had issued notification to use word Masih rather than Aisaai, while the first interfaith policy had been introduced in Punjab. He advised the youth to come forward and play your role in promoting interfaith harmony as it is a fact that the message of peace and love can be spread through the youth.

The provincial minister also answered various questions, while the youth also lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government for religious minorities.

At the end of the ceremony, a commemorative shield was presented to the provincial minister by the UMT administration.

