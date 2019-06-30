Record burns as fire erupts in Model Trial Court

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Fire erupted at Model Trial Court Ferozwala located in Sheikhupura destroying important documents on wee hours of Sunday.

Rescue officials said due to weekend holiday nobody was in the court, adding, the record of number of cases was turned into ashes, reported private news channels.

Out of four cupboards, of the court record files, two caught fire as rescue team successfully safe the others by reaching on time at the spot, they said.

They further said short circuit caused the tragic incident.