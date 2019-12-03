UrduPoint.com
Record Clerk Arrested Over Corruption Charges In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 02:56 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment police have arrested a senior clerk land record over corruption charges and misusing of authority

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment police have arrested a senior clerk land record over corruption charges and misusing of authority.

ACE authorities said on Tuesday that complainant Sher Zaman Khan s/o Hameed Ullah resident of Muhallah Alam Khel Mianwali said in his application to Regional Director ACE that Qamar Zaman, a senior Clerk of Land Record Center Kalor Kot has taken an amount Rs.

30,000 for correcting his land record.

On the direction of regional director ACE; the Inspector Headquarter Asmat Ullah Bandial under the supervision of Civil Judge Muhammad Shahab conducted raid at land record center and arrested the accused Qamar Zaman along with bribe money.

