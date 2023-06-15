Record cotton cultivation in Rajanpur this year: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries SM Tanveer has said record cultivation of cotton has been carried out in district Rajanpur with the support of the district administration.

According to official sources here on Thursday, the minister said this during his visit to Rajanpur, along with Caretaker Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal.

Both ministers presided over a meeting of the district officers.

SM Tanveer said all resources were being utilised to increase cotton production. He said good wheat yield was obtained in Rajanpur and target was met in this regard.

Rajanpur Commissioner Dr Mansoor Ahmad Khan and others attended the meeting.