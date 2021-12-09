Record development done in every district in 3 years: Buzdar

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the backward areas have been made part of the development process and record development work has been done in every district.

Regrettably, the past government ignored the remote areas. However, all such localities were being developed by the PTI government, he said adding the work done in current three years was greater than the previous governments' performance, he noted.

He said this during a meeting with MNAs Haji Imtiaz Ahmad, Syed Faizul Hasan Shah and MPAs Gulraiz Afzal Chan and Muhammad Tarar who called on him to apprise about their Constituencies' related problems.

The chief minister regretted that the useless agitation of the opposition was aimed at protecting their personal stakes as political designs of the PDM revolved around their personal interest. Opposition was oblivious to people and it was bent upon obstructing the development process, he said. However, the politics of public service and development process would only prevail in the country, the CM concluded.

