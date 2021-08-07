UrduPoint.com

Record Development Package Given To Narowal District: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Record development package given to Narowal district: minister

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that the Punjab government is well aware of all public issues and making all-out efforts to resolve them on priority.

Talking to the public representatives, government officers and the media at the Deputy Commissioner's Office here on Saturday, he said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had given a record development package for the district.

He said that funds had also been released for immediate commencement of work on development projects. He said the Supreme Court had restored the district government representatives, but the Local Government Act 2013 had lapsed meanwhile. He said the Punjab government wanted to implement the SC decision but there were legal complications in it.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that on the directions of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, that was his first visit to Narowal after taking over the charge of Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) department.

He said the purpose of his visit was to listen to the public issues there.

The provincial minister instructed the deputy commissioner to prepare the master plan for the entire district. He ordered for further improvement in clean drinking water, sanitation, sewerage and solid waste management areas in the city and said that a summary would be sent to the Punjab CM regarding the shortage of manpower and funds facing the institutions.

Deputy Director Local Government Aslam Ghumman and other officers including Amir Butt, Shahbaz Kayani, Mohammad Naseer and others also briefed the minister about performance of their departments, and steps taken to provide relief to people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Hanif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nadeem Nisar Advocate, Hafiz Zulfiqar, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Mukhtar Bhola, Rana Aleem Khan, Qasim Jalali and other party workers were also present.

