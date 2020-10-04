Record development projects completed in Balochistan with many others on the anvil

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government had completed record development projects for provision of basic amenities to the people of various areas of the province.

All financial and human resources are fully mobilized to materialize the remaining projects planed by the present government after coming into the power, an official of the Balochistan said while taking to APP.

"The condition of the province is quit better today, as compared to the past when the rulers only came to enjoy perks and privileges at the public expense," he said.

"We have to strengthen the confidence of the people in the development process through our initiatives," he added.

He said that the government was paying full attention to the construction of roads, expansion and development projects in the province.

He said that the Rs 400 billion costing western route project, from Zhob to Gwadar would bring development and prosperity in the area.

The provincial government would construct 2700 Kilometers roads during the current financial year to improve the communication system in the province.

The government had earmarked Rs 33.87 billion for the development of roads and communication sector of the province.

Around 2500 km of road projects were completed in the province during the last financial year, he added.

The communication department has decided to construct more roads in the province to provide better facilities to the masses.

The government was working on various projects to improve the quality of life and they would feel a positive change, he added.

The official said that the setting up of trade terminals and border markets in the border areas of the province would create employment opportunities and increase economic activities in the area.