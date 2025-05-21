Record Enforcement Actions By PFA Against Adulteration
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified crackdown on food adulteration and unsafe food practices across the province, registering a record number of inspections and enforcement actions despite limited resources.
Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that 421,508 food points were inspected this year, showing a 155.58% increase in operations compared to previous years. PFA registered 481 FIRs and imposed fines worth over Rs5.35 billion on 40,409 violators, reflecting a 162.69% rise in penalties. He said that more than 1,150 food units were sealed for serious violations of food safety standards. PFA also increased its sampling activity by 30.75%, testing 5,145 food samples in its labs.
DG said milk inspection operations witnessed a 249.33% rise. Over 119.598 million liters of milk were checked, of which 386,105 liters were discarded for failing to meet quality standards. He added that milk quality has shown significant improvement, with a 313% reduction in discarded milk compared to last year.
He further stated that 7.66 million kilograms of meat were checked during meat safety operations, recording a 31,536.
82% rise in inspections. Over 317,690 kilograms of hazardous meat was discarded, showing a 1,569.87% increase. Additionally, 61,988 liters of poor-quality used oil, 12,297 kilograms of substandard pulses and 17,260 kilograms of low-grade open spices were disposed of.
He said that an e-learning system has been introduced for the online training of housewives in food safety, while a new road map for ensuring milk safety is being developed in consultation with all relevant departments.
Director general announced the construction of five new slaughterhouses in Lahore and up gradation of existing ones. He said that veterinary officers in Grades 16 and 17 will be recruited to strengthen inspection activities across Punjab. Consultations with stakeholders are also underway to introduce packaged milk. He said PFA is working closely with the school education Department to promote nutritional well-being. DG PFA requested the media to support awareness efforts and urged the public to report food-related violations via PFA’s helpline 1223.
