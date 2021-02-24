UrduPoint.com
Record Funds Allocated For Development Of Backward Areas: Zahoor Buledi

Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi on Wednesday said that government has allocated record funds for the development of the backward areas of the province for removing backwardness

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi on Wednesday said that government has allocated record funds for the development of the backward areas of the province for removing backwardness.

He said hefty amount for Buleda Tehsil was allocated in order to make Model Town Project in Buleda and Turbat- Buleda Road Project and other areas to connect different villages. He expressed these views while talking to various delegations of Buleda Tehsil.

The provincial finance minister said that economic activities and business would flourish here and it would also help in creating sources of employment and ease the lives of the people.

"Our area needs town planning so that people can get affordable housing," he said.

Zahoor Ahmed Buledi thanked the delegations of elders and said that they would cooperate with government officials for development projects in the area so that these projects could be completed within the stipulated time.

He assured the people that he would not compromise on the quality of development projects.

