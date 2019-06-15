Record funds being allocated to promote agri sector: Minister

(@imziishan)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan Friday said that Federal and provincial governments have made a prime focus on promotion of agriculture and increase of agri products' export by allocating record amount of funds in annual budget 2019-20 towards this end.

In next fiscal year special emphasis has been laid upon research sector, he said while addressing a gathering in far-flung village of Shore at Matta tehsil of Swat.

The minister further said that this time the federal and provincial governments would try to not only become self-sufficient in all fields of agriculture but also start export of agri production and machinery like developed countries of the world.

Likewise, he said the government would focus on lessening import of agri tools because huge amount of our revenue is being spent on import of agri tools which affects our industry and production.

The minister while terming the opposition propaganda as negative politics said in civilized world such politics is critically condemned. He said the new entrants to the politics are only saving their families and corruption.

He said people have recognized their real face and will never participate in their negative politics and activities. The popularity graphs of PTI has enhanced manifold because people are happy with the policies of present elected government.

The minister also assured the gathering of addressing the problems presented to him during welcome addresses.