Record Handling Of Wheat Vessels At Karachi Port

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

Record handling of wheat vessels at Karachi Port

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Hadier Zaidi has said that a record handling of wheat vessels were reported at Karachi Port over the last three and half months.

In a tweet, he said that approximately 1.

7 million tons discharged from 30 ships.

He said that this is in addition to vessels handling fertilizer, sugar, clinker and hydrocarbons.

He highly praised Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and said "well done KPT".

In a data issued by KPT, termed it a historic handling of wheat vessels.

