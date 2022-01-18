UrduPoint.com

Record Increase Registers In BRT Commuters: Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Record increase registers in BRT commuters: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A spokesman for the service operator Trans Peshawar said on Tuesday that a record increase in the number of passengers on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service has been recorded.

He said that according to the daily statistics, the number of passengers of the service has crossed the record number of 254000.

He thanked the people for their full confidence in the BRT service.

The spokesperson said that keeping in view the increasing number of passengers, the service has extended the stop schedule of Express Route No. 1 and Route 8.

BRT Peshawar is providing 16 hours long first-class non-stop service to passengers through its 158 buses on 9 special routes.

More buses will be added to the BRT fleet for more routes during the current Calendar year.

Related Topics

Peshawar

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2022

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th January 2022

1 hour ago
 UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit ..

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

10 hours ago
 Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

10 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

10 hours ago
 Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.