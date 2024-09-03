Record Inflation Drop Largely Welcomed
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 10:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A continuous inflation drop has drawn a positive effect on people, as the consumer price index (CPI) touches down to single digit to become 9.6% after three years. Business community and consumers have shown their satisfaction over the long awaited economic progress while appreciating the steps taken by the government's economic team.
Small and medium businessmen opined that reduced CPI would ultimately enhance economic activity by enhancing buying power of the consumers.
Khurram Qureshi, a vendor who is running an enterprise in his brief talk with APP termed the inflation drop down as a positive economic indicator that would increase trading activities. He observed that due to high commodity prices, particularly the food items had restricted the people to deal with essential groceries. He also appreciated the government for adopting sustainable economic policies in the country.
"The government should continue implementing long term economic policies to get the market stability", he said.
Amir Saeed, associated with computer accessories said that his business was also affected due to the country's overall economic situation. However, he expressed satisfaction over the food prices reduction.
"I am confident that government's consistent efforts will become fruitful as it is recently reflected in the consumer price index", he added.
It is worth mentioning that the Bureau of Statistics has issued figures of inflation which shows a considerable inflation fall as compared to that of the last year which was above 27%.
Besides the business community, common people also welcomed the falling inflation. Misbah Tahir, a private school teacher said that price cut in food items should remain top priority of the government.
"We have to manage our kitchens with the available resources which is only possible with low rates of food items", she said and added that increasing expenditure with stationary income resources have created mess in personal economy of a common man. She further demanded the government to establish a systematic price controlling policy to implement government's announced prices.
Another senior citizen said that buying power of a man increases with decrease in prices. He welcomed the inflation decline and hoped for a further decrease in prices of essential commodities.
"Decrease in prices is an indicator that shows our government is working to reduce difficulties of a common man", he said.
