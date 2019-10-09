UrduPoint.com
Record Keeper Arrested Over Corruption In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:57 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a record keeper of DC Office Faisalabad over corruption.

An ACE spokesman said Ahmad Muhammad Ameen in a complaint to the ACE, said record keeper Muhammad Haneef Anjum had embezzled money by alteration in official record.

An inquiry was conducted after registering a case and during the initial investigation, he was arrested for further investigation.

