Record Keeper Arrested Over Corruption In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:57 PM
Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a record keeper of DC Office Faisalabad over corruption
An ACE spokesman said Ahmad Muhammad Ameen in a complaint to the ACE, said record keeper Muhammad Haneef Anjum had embezzled money by alteration in official record.
An inquiry was conducted after registering a case and during the initial investigation, he was arrested for further investigation.