Record legislation done by Punjab govt so far: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that record legislation has been done by the Punjab Assembly during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led coalition government so far

While talking to members of the Punjab Assembly, who called on the chief minister at his office here on Friday, he issued instructions for solving problems in their Constituencies related to development matters.

He pointed out that the magnitude of work done by the incumbent government in just one year was more than all previous governments.

The 'Punjab Khal Panchayat Bill' was the right step to stop theft of canal water, whereas thousands of contract employees would benefit from the decision of their regularisation in three years instead of four years, he said.

Usman Buzdar maintained that Workers Welfare Fund Bill was aimed at welfare of workers and Aab Pak Authority law was also important for providing clean drinking water to people.

He said that improving devastated economy was praiseworthy step of the PTI government. Prime Minister Imran Khan would lead Pakistan to the height of economic glory, he added.

The chief minister emphasised that honest leadership was essential for durable economic development. The corruption committed in previous tenures to the tune of billions of rupees had devastated the country while the incumbent government had taken important steps against corruption, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed idols of corruption.

The chief minister said that national exchequer was wasted through exhibitory projects in the past but the government had ended this wrong practice.

Punjab Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood and MPAs including Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari, Muhammad Aun Hameed, Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, Niaz Hussain Khan, Sardar Ahmed Ali Dreshak and Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah met the chief minister.