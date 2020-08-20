UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Record Legislation Done In 2 Years: Ali Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

Record legislation done in 2 years: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said record legislation was done in the Parliament in two years by ensuring working relationship with the opposition despite political differences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said record legislation was done in the Parliament in two years by ensuring working relationship with the opposition despite political differences.

Speaking during a press conference along with other ministers to elaborate the two years performance of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said the Parliament unanimously approved a resolution making it compulsory to write Khatimun Nabyeen before the name of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him in every government document.

He said legislation was made on teaching of Quran in urdu, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, billion Tree Tsunami and to bring Pakistan out of Financial Action Task Force's grey list.

He said the government was helping the poor people by establishing shelter houses, by providing them food and giving them financial assistance as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The government was responding to the needs of the public and working to raise their living standards, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Tsunami Prime Minister Poor Parliament Naya Pakistan Financial Action Task Force Government Billion Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

49 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

49 minutes ago

Section-144 imposed in Tharparkar during Muharram

3 minutes ago

North America cut from alpine ski circuit over COV ..

3 minutes ago

CDA to hire consultant to address traffic issues

3 minutes ago

US Urges Belarusian Government to Engage National ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.